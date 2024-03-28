Lindsey, James “Jim” Claud

James “Jim” Claud Lindsey, age 93 of Chinese Camp, California, born November 12, 1930 in Calexco, California, passed away March 11, 2024 in Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, California. A Graveside service with Veterans Honors will be held Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 11 AM at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/11/2024

03/11/2024 Age: 93

93 Residence: Chinese Camp, CA