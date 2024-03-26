Emerald, Travis “Visco” Michael

Sixth generation resident Travis “Visco” Michael Emerald went home to The Lord on March

22,2024. Travis was born in Sonora on April 22,1974 to loving parents, Michael and Denise (Peters)

Emerald.

Travis grew up in Tuolumne County where he attended Shaws Flat School and Columbia

Elementary and graduated from Sonora High School in 1992. During those years he participated in Cross

Country, Future Farmers of America, and made countless friends and memories. Travis’ first job during

high school was working for Save Mart, he later worked at Cost U less, Motherlode Job Training and was

currently working as an Accountant for Tuolumne Utilities District where he was greatly admired by his

peers.

Travis had a kind spirit and infectious laugh that would captivate an entire room. You could

often find him making jokes and feeling fulfilled while hosting loved ones for holidays, birthdays and

backyard BBQs next to the pool. Travis took great pride in customizing the property of his family home

and enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was hiking in the mountains, camping, hunting, skiing or

enjoying the lake. Travis would frequently go out of his way to help others, a true testimony to his pure

nature and generosity. He was a vast car enthusiast, but ultimately, his world was complete when he was

in the company of his wife and children on their many family adventures.

Travis is survived by his adoring wife, Traci, and their three children, son, Brennan and daughters

Cassie and Audria; his parents Michael & Denise Emerald of Sonora; his sister Amy (Corey) Emerald of

Jamestown; five nieces; Haylie (JT) and Hannah Santos, Kendall, Khloe and Klaire Cowden; and nephew

Karson Cowden; all of Sonora. Travis is also survived by numerous cousins.

Travis is preceded in death by grandparents, Pat (2018) and Leona (2020) Peters; grandparents

Jim (1979) and Thelma (2008) Emerald, all of Sonora.

A church service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 30th at St. Matthew Lutheran

Church, 13880 Joshua Way in Sonora. This will be followed by a private family burial at Dambacher

Mountain Memorial Cemetery. There will be a public reception to follow at Motherlode Ranch, 15995

Wards Ferry Road in Sonora. In Lieu of flowers an account has been arranged for his children and checks

can be made to Traci Emerald.