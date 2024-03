Fuentes, Doris Ann

Doris Ann Fuentes, age 86 of Sonora, California, born April 4, 1937 in Los Angeles, California, passed away Monday, March 18, 2024 at Adventist Health Unit 7, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 11 AM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons street in Sonora.

