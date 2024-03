Stephanie Rose Long, age 65 of Tuolumne CA, born October 29, 1958 in Newton, Mass., passed away March 18, 2024 at her residence in Tuolumne CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with cremation services.

Date of Death: 03/18/2024

03/18/2024 Age: 65

65 Residence: Tuolumne, CA