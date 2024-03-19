Spencer, Nancy Louise (Keath)

Nancy was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 30, 1932 and grew up dividing her time between Silver Lake, Ohio and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Nancy was married to Robert P. Spencer on January 2, 1955. He was the love of her life along with her children and grandchildren. Nancy and Bob moved to Monterey, California (Fort Ord) in October 1955 and fell in love with California and decided to make it their permanent residence.

Nancy leaves behind her daughter Sally Ulvevadet (Danny) of Sonora, California and son Richard Spencer of Lawrence, Kansas. Grandchildren William Ulvevadet (Caitlin and expected great grand baby) of Twain Harte, California; Nathaniel Ulvevadet of Twain Harte, California; and Nicole Spencer of Nerang Queensland, Australia.

Nancy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; her father Gordon Keath and step mother Hazel Keath; her mother Evelyn Keath; and sister Joyce E. Keath.

The joys of her life were her children and grandchildren. Her grand dogs, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and reading. She was a member of the Children’s Home Society of Moraga, California; United Methodist Church of Woodland Hills, California; Interfaith of Sonora, California, and many local book clubs and women’s service clubs of Sonora, California.

At Nancy’s request no services will be held. Memorials in her honor may be made to your charity of choice.