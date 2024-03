James “Jim” Claud Lindsey, age 93 of Jamestown, California, born November 12, 1930 in Calexco, California, passed away Monday, March 11, 2024 at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, California. Cremation is planned with a graveside services with military honors to be held at a later date. Cremation and service arrangements entrusted to Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home.

