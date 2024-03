Ronald Charles Yates of Twain Harte, CA for 34 years, born May 7 1941 in San Francisco, CA, passed away February 8, 2024 in Modesto, CA at the age of 82.

Ron was a man who loved to garden and fish but his biggest love was cutting and splitting firewood to keep his family warm in the winter. “We love and miss you, Dad and Papa”

Terzich & Wilson Funeral-Cremation Home entrusted with arrangements.