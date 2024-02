Tammie Lynn Brumlow, age 57 of Jamestown CA, born April 4, 1966 in San Jose CA, passed away January 30, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 01/30/2024

01/30/2024 Age: 57

57 Residence: Jamestown, CA