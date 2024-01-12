Cloudy
38.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Knox, Ann L.

Sponsored by:
By Aretha Lee

Ann L. Knox, 95, born March 8, 1928 in San Francisco, California passed away Monday, October 30, 2023.

Ann grew up in Moccasin attending grammar school there and finishing high school at Sonora High. After graduating from Sonora High she attended nursing school at St. Joseph’s nursing school in San Francisco. She graduated, became a nurse where she dedicated the next 50 years of her life attending to the injured and sick. She worked all over Tuolumne county where she married in Angles Camp. She retired from community hospital in Sonora where she worked more than 30+ years. She is survived by two daughters Barbara and Peggy and a son William.

 

  • Date of Death: 10/30/2023
  • Age: 95
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 