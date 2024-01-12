Knox, Ann L.

Ann L. Knox, 95, born March 8, 1928 in San Francisco, California passed away Monday, October 30, 2023.

Ann grew up in Moccasin attending grammar school there and finishing high school at Sonora High. After graduating from Sonora High she attended nursing school at St. Joseph’s nursing school in San Francisco. She graduated, became a nurse where she dedicated the next 50 years of her life attending to the injured and sick. She worked all over Tuolumne county where she married in Angles Camp. She retired from community hospital in Sonora where she worked more than 30+ years. She is survived by two daughters Barbara and Peggy and a son William.