Wilhite, Ann Freeman

Ann Freeman Wilhite, 105, of Hughson, California (formerly of Sonora, CA), born March 23, 1918 in Red Oak, Iowa passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Hughson Samaritan Village in Hughson, California.

Cremation is planned with inurnment in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangments.