Costa, Albert Henry

Albert Henry Costa, 92, of Sonora, California passed away December 27, 2023. He is survived by his brother, David Costa; his sister in law, Margaret Perez Costa; his daughters, Carsynn Costa, Aimee Schmitz and Michelle Figueroa; and his close friends, Dr. Victoria Bloom, PhD, Lynn Blake, Tina Graham, Andrew Springer, Frank Smart (Veterans advocte) and fellow Veterans. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elvira Perez Cortez; his father, Alberto Torres Figueroa; and his daughter, Marcy L Giles.

Albert was a Navy medic during the Koran War (1948-1953) and is very proud of his status as a Koran War Veteran.

He was Golden Glove Jr. Middleweight Champion 1954 in San Francisco.

At 92, Albert may be the states longest active private investigator. He started to make his mark in 1959 as Chief Investigator, of City and County of San Joaquin. and later Chief Investigator, of City and County of San Fransisco

He is a Graduate of San Francisco State College-Class of 1959 and was an author: Child Support, an American Dilemma and The California Directory of Experts

In 1978 Albert moved to Sonora. Albert tried his hand at different ventures, until he settled on starting Al Costa Enterprise, a private eye office. He was the only Pl in Sonora for 40 years. You probably saw him driving around in his vehicle with the license plate: MTN Pl (Mountain Private Eye). Over the past six decades, Albert used his private investigator’s license as debt collector, a repo man, child support collector, finding lost family members and advising senior citizen where he could. Albert has been invaluable to Law Enforcement, Judges, District Attorneys and the General Public.

To Al Costa … “one of a kind”

Who can whip out a memo any old time,

We wish you good luck and lots of good cheer

We all raise our glasses and say RIP Al, you deserve it.

Albert will be missed by all.

Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is entrusted with cremation arrangement. No viewing or service is scheduled at this time.