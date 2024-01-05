Gray, Sharon Leverne

Sharon Leverne Gray, 75, of Groveland sadly left us January 1, 2024, following complications of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). She is survived by her husband, Glenn Gray; her son, Jamy Gray; her daughter, Lorie McAdams-Gray; her granddaughter, Heidi McAdams-Gray; and her brother, Edward Crane.

Sharon was an amazing person. She worked hard and owned her own businesses: a tanning salon, a video store, christian jewelry sales and helped with her husband’s construction business.She had many hobbies during her life: horse trick riding, horse gymkhana events, horse pleasure riding, baseball, water skiing, cooking, sewing, wedding cake making, etc.

She endured a terrible accident early in her life resulting in paralysis in one leg and many medical problems that followed, but she continued to work, live life and draw closer to God. Her strength was inspiring to witness. She was a selfless person that continued to uplift and make life better for those she knew and loved.

A Graveside Service will be held in Sharon’s honor at 11:00 AM on January 11, 2024 at Oak Grove Cemetery, 13000 Memorial Drive, Groveland, California.