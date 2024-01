Beaudry, William “Bill” Harold

William “Bill” Harold Beaudry, born February 25, 1938 in Danbury, Connecticut passed away Friday, December 8, 2023 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 Noon at Tuolumne Baptist Community Church Hall, 18426 Fir Avenue, Tuolumne, California. Cremation has been held and inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home.

