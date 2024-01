Morris Jr., Wilbert Victor

Wilbert Victor Morris Jr., born November 17, 1937 in Oakland, California passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023 at his residence in Columbia, California. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora, California. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, Ca lifornia at a later date.

