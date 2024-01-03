Boucher, Joseph Vincent “Vinnie”

Joseph Vincent “Vinnie” Boucher, 65, of Murphys, CA passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023 at home with family, after a 9-month battle with cancer.

Vinnie was born in Williamsburg, Ontario, Canada to Zoel and Marie Boucher. At the age of 5, his family moved to Massachusetts, where he graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1976. After traveling the US, Vinnie settled in Arnold, CA in 1983 where he worked in finished carpentry, and later became a licensed contractor. He also worked as a postman for 9 years prior to retiring in January 2023.

Vinnie was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, biking, backpacking, skiing, golfing, fishing and traveling. He was best known for his sense of humor, laughter and smile. He was a huge sports fan of the SF 49e’s, NE Patriots on occasion, SF Giants and SJ Sharks. He will be greatly missed and always very lovingly remembered by his wife, family and friends.

Vinnie is survived by his wife Stacey Boucher, children Jessica and husband Robert Ivy III, Danelle and husband Jeffrey Neckel, granddaughters Chloe and Caley Neckel, his mother Marie Boucher, brothers Fern, Ray, Reggie and sisters Carole and Louise. He was preceded in death by his father Zoel Boucher.

A Celebration of Life event will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2024 at a venue and date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to PO Box 1724 Murphys, CA 95247 for a commemorative local memorial, also to be determined.