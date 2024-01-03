Shick, Alice
Alice Shick passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2023 in Northern
California. She was born August 24, 1931 in Leechburg, PA.
She was preceded in death by Vernon Shick, her husband of 60 years.
Alice was survived by her 5 children; Douglas Shick, Scott Shick, Cindy
Deutsch (Bruce), Carol Shick, Joan Valente (Matt) , her 10 grandchildren, and
several great grandchildren.
Alice was a consummate homemaker. She loved cooking for her family and
was a very talented quilter and seamstress. She was a member of the Ladies
Auxiliary VFW, Beta Sigma Phi sorority and numerous clubs and
organizations. She loved people and socializing. She made friends everywhere she went and was a surrogate grandmother/ mother to many.
Alice was a very proud Marine Corps wife. She and Vernon loved to travel
and visited many places throughout the world. She had an incredible faith in God and was a devout Catholic. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and many grandchildren. She will be
greatly missed by all.
There will be a celebration of life January 26, 2024. A short service will be
held at 10:00 am at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon Ca with
celebration of life to follow at the Creative Space Event Center, 160 West A,
Dixon Ca
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite
charity.
- Date of Death: 12/06/2023
- Age: 92
- Services: A short service will be held on January 26, 2024 at 10AM at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
- Celebration of Life: Celebration of Life will follow services on January 26, 2024 at The Creative Space Event Cemter at 160 West A, Dixon, CA.