Shick, Alice

Alice Shick passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2023 in Northern

California. She was born August 24, 1931 in Leechburg, PA.

She was preceded in death by Vernon Shick, her husband of 60 years.

Alice was survived by her 5 children; Douglas Shick, Scott Shick, Cindy

Deutsch (Bruce), Carol Shick, Joan Valente (Matt) , her 10 grandchildren, and

several great grandchildren.

Alice was a consummate homemaker. She loved cooking for her family and

was a very talented quilter and seamstress. She was a member of the Ladies

Auxiliary VFW, Beta Sigma Phi sorority and numerous clubs and

organizations. She loved people and socializing. She made friends everywhere she went and was a surrogate grandmother/ mother to many.

Alice was a very proud Marine Corps wife. She and Vernon loved to travel

and visited many places throughout the world. She had an incredible faith in God and was a devout Catholic. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and many grandchildren. She will be

greatly missed by all.

There will be a celebration of life January 26, 2024. A short service will be

held at 10:00 am at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon Ca with

celebration of life to follow at the Creative Space Event Center, 160 West A,

Dixon Ca

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite

charity.