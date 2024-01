Gerald Blaine Bettridge, born July 20, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah passed away Friday, December 22, 2023 at his home in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral home entrusted with Cremation Services.

