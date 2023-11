Patricia Jane Ryerson, age 99 of Sonora CA, born February 6, 1924 in Rochester Minn., passed away November 26, 2023 at Skyline Place in Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home Entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

