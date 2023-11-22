Brown, Mary Lois

Mary Lois Brown, age 82 of Sonora CA, born November 23, 1940 in Cave Creek Arkansas, passed away November 18, 2023 at her residence in Sonora CA. Funeral Services will be on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11am at Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home, 225 Rose St. Sonora, CA followed by Graveside Service at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Lyons Bald Mountain Rd at Greenley Rd. Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

