Clytie Avanell Berryhill (Ava), age 96 of Sonora CA, born October 27, 1927 in Rocky Oklahoma, passed away November 15, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto CA. A Memorial Service will take place at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home 225 Rose St. Sonora CA on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10AM. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

