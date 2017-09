Carrie Ellen Burkett passed away Tuesday, September 19th in Sonora. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 09/19/2017

09/19/2017 Age: 39

39 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 23rd at 11:30am at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home.