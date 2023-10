Robert Burger Johnson, Age 80 of Groveland CA, Born October 23, 1942 in San Jose CA, passed away October 19, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora CA, Inurnment to be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 10/19/2023

10/19/2023 Age: 80

80 Residence: Groveland, CA