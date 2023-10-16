Carrigan, Robert

Robert “Bob” Allen Carrigan, born September 30, 1951 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, passed away October 1, 2023 at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, California.

Whenever we drive by our little white and yellow house, we will smile and remember you, taking care of your flowers out front, gardening, and working on your expansive wood pole. We will remember all the good times spent together.

He loved to fish, so you know he has already found the very best spot in heaven and will be excited to show each of us when we arrive. We will miss your infectious smile and the love you shared with all of us. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Donation information PO Box 262 Soulsbyville Ca 95372.

Cremation is planned and no services are planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements