Squire, Betty

Longtime resident, Betty Louis Squire, at age 90, passed away with family by her side at Golden Care, in Sonora, CA on September 11, 2023. She was born April 9, 1933, to Alice (Betty) McLaughlin & William A. Corbiere of Big Bear Lake,

CA. She spent her childhood in San Bernardino County, where she attended elementary and Catholic school. The family relocated to the Bay Area where Betty attended St Marys Catholic school and Hayward Union High.

Betty met her 1st love and married Roger McLeod in 1949, and had 3 children, Michael, Kathleen(Cinder), and Lillian(Lill) McLeod.

While in the Bay Area, Betty worked at the Contadina Cannery, became a JW Bible Educator, Wedding Planner, including Cakes, Decorations, Singer, and made Wedding Dresses. 56 weddings! Betty loved to cook, fish, camp, travel,

sing opera, play piano, was an artist.

The family moved to Santa Fe, NM in 1968 where Betty managed an Indian Jewelry/ Artifacts Shop.

ln1971 they moved to Tuolumne County and Betty worked at Kellys Kitchen.

Roger & Betty divorced 1976.

Betty went back to school at Columbia College, received her AA in Business/Hospitality Management and served as Counselor Aide.

She married Ralph Squire in 1980 and they turned Yankee Hill Campground into Marble Quarry Resort. She also found time to perform with Columbia Actors Rep, made costumes, and became a Spelunker. Betty did costumes for MAC, Stage 3 and MCT in Modesto. She and Ralph divorced in 1988.

Betty was also an antique dealer with Laverne Richmond.

52 years in Tuolumne County, Betty served on or was a member of: Arts Council, Visitors Bureau, CA Travel Parks, Historical Society, Hotel Motel, Black Hat, Wild West Film Fest, Chamber of Commerce, Native Daughters of CA, MUFON,RCC & the Fallon Angels.

Betty is survived by her 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 9 Great-grandchildren and her brother Patrick & Kathy Corbiere of WA. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers Robert & William Corbiere.

Betty’s big personality and joyous smile will be missed. She made it to the biggest stage of all! A Celebration of Life will be held at Terzich & Wilson, November 4, at 11 am. Reception to follow service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations sent to Sonora Meals on Wheels.