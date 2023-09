Sandra (Sandy) Esau, born in March 29, 1946 in Modesto, California, lived in Sonora for 51 years, passed Saturday September 9, 2023 in her home in Sonora, California. Service will be held September 30,2023 at 11 am at the Country Cowboy Church, 14535 Peaceful Valley Road, Sonora, California

