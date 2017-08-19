RYAN, MICHAEL ADAM

Michael Adam Ryan passed away Saturday, August 19th at his home in Tuolumne. Michael leaves behind his family, Regina Duffey and daughter Kayla Ryan Duffy of Tuolumne. his sisters Chana Held (husband Michael,), of Valley Village, Ca. Rebecca Ryan of Mi Wuk Village, Ca., his brother Matthew Ryan (wife Sara) of Soquel, CA., stepbrother Ethan Schultz (wife Lorin) of New York City, NY, step-mother Elizabeth Ryan of Berkeley, CA. and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marsha “Nura” Berman and Peter L. Ryan, both of Berkeley, Ca.

His enjoyment of cooking, even as a boy, was always a way of showing his love. This naturally made him a constant in the kitchen at all family Thanksgivings. Michaels love for the mountains brought him to Bear Valley, CA for work. Always courteous, he truly had a natural talent for working with the public. He used this talent as his work took him to Snowshoe Brewery and finally to Black Oak Casino (original team member). All who came in contact with Michael could feel that his good heart was true. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 08/19/2017

08/19/2017 Age: 54

54 Residence: Tuolumne

Tuolumne Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 16th 1pm at Black Oak Casino Hotel.