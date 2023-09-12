Spangler, Larry

Larry Allan Spangler, born March 31, 1945 in San Jose, California passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. He is survived by his wife Susan, married 59 years, children Jeffrey and Kimberly (Silva), grandchildren Michael Nelson and Sara Haskell, and his four brothers. He enjoyed golf, fishing, casinos, gardening, and being home with the family. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Los Gatos Memorial Park, San Jose, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

