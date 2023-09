Martin, Valerie “Marmie”

Valerie “Marmie” Adele Martin, born April 6, 1955 in Southgate, California passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023 at her residence in Soulsbyville, California. Graveside service will be Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM at Carters Cemetery, 19042 Cemetery Lane, Tuolumne, California

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.