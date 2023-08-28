Hempler, Scott

Scott Christian Hempler, born September 7, 1972 in Hayward, California passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. A Celebration of his Life will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11 AM at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Rd, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

