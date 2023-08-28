Clear
Billeci, Robert

By Sabrina Biehl

Robert “Bobby” “Bob” Thomas Billeci, born March 25, 1951 in Pittsburg, California passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora, California

  • Date of Death: 08/24/2023
  • Age: 72
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Celebration of Life: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora, California
