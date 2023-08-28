Billeci, Robert

Robert “Bobby” “Bob” Thomas Billeci, born March 25, 1951 in Pittsburg, California passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora, California

Date of Death: 08/24/2023

08/24/2023 Age: 72

72 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora, California