Woodington, Bradley

Bradley Clark Woodington, born April 26, 1946 in Albany, California passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, August 10, 2023 a residence in Oakdale, California. Brad was born to Don Woodington and marge Clark (is preceded in death by both). He was diagnosed with polio as an infant. This never stopped him from living life, and participating in all physical activities. Brad worked as a dispatcher for Santa Clara County for 20 years and made a big impression there, and many lifelong friends. He went on into the real estate market as a realtor and mortgage broker. Brad is survived by the love of his life, Lynette Murphy, brother Bob (Robert Woodington) daughters Katie Woodington, Amy Woodington (Cris Moreno), Mary Maddy, son Scott Woodington, stepchildren Malachi Roles, Trisha Murphy. Grandchildren Lily Godkin, Nic Woodington, Black Shealy, Mekyinz Albes, and Derck Albes. Along with many extended family. Brad was both the smartest and funniest in the room. He enjoyed fishing, saxophone, embarrassing his children, good deals at the supermarket, rotory club, trains, and radio. Brad will certainly be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of his Life will be held. Private family burial will be at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. In lieu of flowers please donate to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

