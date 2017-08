Phillip Bernhardt Davis passed away Thursday, August 17th at his home in Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: Graveside Services will be held Saturday, September 2nd at 3pm at Dambacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons-Bald Mt. Road, Sonora, CA.