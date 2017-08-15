EASTEP, JANET DOLORES

Janet Dolores Eastep passed away Tuesday, August 15th at her residence in Sonora, CA. Janet was born December 26, 1955 in Sonora to La Mar and Dolores Overman. She is survived by her husband, Fred; her daughter, Alexandria and son-in-law, Justin; Grandchildren, Brooklyn, Madilyn, and Kameryn; Sister, Linda Campbell; and was p receded in death by her daughter Stephaine in 2009. Family was very important to her, her grandchildren were her priority. She loved family gatherings, the ocean, sailing, kayaking and traveling along the coast. Janet also loved sewing, crafts, and cooking. She had an amazing sense of humor and loved playing practical jokes. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August, 26th at 10am at Terzich and Wlson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, CA.