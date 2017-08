Robert Wayne Turner passed away Wednesday, August 9th at his home in Oakland. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 08/09/2017

08/09/2017 Age: 98

98 Residence: Oakland

Oakland Services: A Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 19th , at 11 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora, CA.