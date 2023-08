Clarissa Anne Marston, born August 8, 1931 in Fresno, California passed away Saturday, July 26, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, California. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11 AM at Dambacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons-Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home will be entrusted with arrangements

