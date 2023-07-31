Wright, Claren

Claren Ellen Wright, born May 15, 1939 in Oakland, CA passed away July 29, 2023. A 40 year resident of Sonora, housewife and mother of four children Robert, Kenneth, Kimberly and Dana, 12 grandchildren and 14 greatgrandchildren. A beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend to many in Sonora. She was a housewife for most of her life, when she moved to Sonora she had many jobs that she loved and made many life time friends. She was greatly loved by her sons.

