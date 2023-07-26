Clear
Bendix, William “Will” Herman Charles

By Aretha Lee

William “Will” Herman Charles Bendix, born May 17, 1948 in Frankfurt, Germany passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Cremation is being held and a Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Terzich & Wilson Cremtion-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangments.

  • Date of Death: 07/23/2023
  • Age: 75
  • Residence: Twain Harte, CA
  • Services: Cremation is being held and a Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
