Smith, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Smith, born February 22, 1948 in New Orleans, Louisiana passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2 PM at Word of Life Rest Cemetery, 24500 Prospector Drive, Sierra Village, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

