Hodges, Maria

Maria Hodges, born February 23, 1968 in Los Guajes, Mexico paased away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Adventist Health St. Helena in St. Helena, California. A Vigil service will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora, California. A Mass of Christina Burial will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson Street in Sonora, CA. Graveside service will follow the Funeral at Carter’s Cemetery, 19042 Cemetery Lane in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

