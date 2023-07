Fessler-Dupree, Gina Renee

Gina Renee Fessler-Dupree, born January 27, 1957 in Wiesbaden, Germany passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 3 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California.

