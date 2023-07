Winona Elaine Mitchell, born August 9, 1951 in Sonora, California passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora.  Cremation has been held and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.    Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements

Date of Death: 07/05/2023

07/05/2023 Age: 71

71 Residence: Tuolumne, CA