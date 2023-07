Houx, Johnnie “Joni”

Johnnie “Joni” Lee Houx born January 13, 1928 in Andson, Texas passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. Funeral Services will be at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora. Graveside Services will follow at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora

