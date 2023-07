Myrna Ruth Myres, born April 22, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at her residence in Jamestown, California.  Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.   Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 06/26/2023

06/26/2023 Age: 85

85 Residence: Jamestown, CA