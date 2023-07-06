Clear
Jourdan, Shawna

By Sabrina Biehl

Shawna Jourdan, born April 6, 1985 in Sonora, CA passed away due to a vehicle accident June 7, 2023 in Sacramento, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held.  Shawna was a mother, daughter, sister, aunt and granddaughter. She had five nieces and one nephew that she adopted. Shawna loved the girly things in life from an early age. Frilly dresses, make-up, hair. She did cheerleading, modeling and pageantry, but being a mom was her highest achievement. She was a graduate of Sonora High School class of 2004 where she earned her CNA certificate. Shawna was a kind and loving soul.

  • Date of Death: 06/07/2023
  • Age: 38
  • Residence: San Jose, CA
  • Celebration of Life: July 15, 2023 at 1 pm Savannah's Garden 1161 Lyons Bald Mt Road, Sonora CA
