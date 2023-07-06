Brown, Ursula

Ursula June Brown, born November 10, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at her home in Olympia, Washington. Funeral services will be held and graveside services will follow at Carter’s Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements

Olympia, Washington (formerly of Soulsbyville, California) Services: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10 AM at the Old Brethren Church, 19220 Cherokee Rd, Tuolumne, California. Graveside services will follow at Carter's Cemetery in Tuolumne, California