Danny Hughlet Harris, born February 11, 1974 in Antioch, California, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Dudley Cemetery in Greeley Hill, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements

Date of Death: 06/03/2023

06/03/2023 Age: 74

74 Residence: Coulterville, CA