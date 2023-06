Maria Elaine Stamos, born February 28, 1938 in Tracy, California passed away at her residence Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at her Residence in Columbia, California (Formerly lived in Big Trees Village in Dorrington, California for 30 years). Cremation is planned and inurnment will be at Tracy Public Cemetery in Tracy, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

