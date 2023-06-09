Clear
Miller, Lynn

By Sabrina Biehl

Lynn Marie Miller, born March 10, 1960 in Manchester, New Hampshire passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora.  She was a loving mother, a bingo player, enjoyed going to the movies, and gardening. She had a love for and in God. ‘Racing Places’ Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements

  • Date of Death: 06/04/2023
  • Age: 63
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Pending date, 12pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home 225 E. Rose Ave. Sonora, CA 95370
