Townsend, Jane

By Sabrina Biehl

Jane Laura Townsend, Born May 18, 1936 in Standish, Michigan passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 in Meadow View Manor, Sonora, California. Viewing and visitation will be Friday, June 9, 2023 from 11 AM to 12 Noon at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora. Graveside Services will follow Friday at 2 PM at Carters Cemetery, 19042 Cemetery Lane, in Tuolumne, California.

  • Date of Death: 06/05/2023
  • Age: 87
  • Residence: Soulsbyville, CA
  • Services: Graveside Services will follow Friday at 2 PM at Carters Cemetery, 19042 Cemetery Lane, in Tuolumne, California.
