Sally Jean Allen, born May 31, 1944 in Portland, Oregon passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Adventist Sierra Care unit 6 in Sonora, California. A graveside service will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements

Date of Death: 05/27/2023

05/27/2023 Age: 78

78 Residence: Sonora (formerly lived in Twain Harte)

Sonora (formerly lived in Twain Harte) Services: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1 PM at Word of Life Rest Cemetery, 24500 Prospector Drive, Sierra Village, CA 95346